Dan McCafferty, Frontman for Rock Group Nazareth, Dies at 76

Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of the rock band Nazareth, has died at 76.

The news was confirmed by McCafferty's bandmate, Pete Agnew, who revealed on Instagram that McCafferty died Tuesday.

"This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," he wrote in a statement. "Maryann [McCafferty's wife] and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."

McCafferty co-founded Nazareth in 1968, along with Agnew, Manny Charlton and Darrell Sweet, according to CNN. In 1975, the Scottish band released the album "Hair of the Dog," which catapulted them into the limelight. The following year, Nazareth famously covered the ballad "Love Hurts," which wound up reaching No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

McCafferty was later diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and by 2013 was struggling to perform on stage due to difficulties in breathing. That same year, after recording the album "Rock 'n Roll Telephone," he made the decision to stop touring with the band.

"I can't sing on tour like I used to anymore," McCafferty told Classic Rock in 2014. "I figure if you can’t do the job then you really shouldn’t be there," he continued, adding that he was sad about the decision but "just can't sing a whole set live anymore."

During the interview, McCafferty explained that he was taking medication and going to rehabilitation classes to help him learn how to breathe again but pointed out that there was ultimately no cure for the condition: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"I exercise up to a point. But because it's COPD, if you do anything physical it makes you breathless and, therefore, you panic; so it's a kind of a Catch-22. I feel great, but you've got to remember I'm sitting at home on my a**."

McCafferty went on to release several personal projects. His final solo album, "Last Testament," was dropped in 2019.

The rocker is survived by his wife, Maryann McCafferty, and their two children.