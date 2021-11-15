Dakota Johnson Says Her Grandmother Was 'Terrorized' by Alfred Hitchcock

Dakota Johnson has spoken out for the first time about the negative experiences her grandmother, Tippi Hedren, had as a working actress.

The silver screen star of the 1950s and '60s is best known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic "The Birds," but what many fans may not realize is that Hedren was reportedly "terrorized" by the film's director. By refusing to have sex with Hitchcock, her grandmother's career was ruined, Johnson shared during a live taping of The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast.

"She's always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That's what she did," Johnson said of Hedren. "Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn't want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her. He was never held accountable."

She continued, "It's completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry. It's hard to talk about because she's my grandmother. You don't want to imagine somebody taking advantage of your grandmother."

Hedren alleged in her 2016 memoir that Hitchcock sexually assaulted her, according to Elle. She claimed the assaults took place while working with the director on 1963's "The Birds" and 1964's "Marnie." She revealed that Hitchcock asked her to "touch him," and also tried to force a kiss on her. She also alleged that he came into her dressing room one day and "put his hands on her."

"It was sexual, it was perverse," she wrote.

Hedren did not come forth with her claims because "sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn't exist" in the 1960s. Her experiences helped her to raise a strong daughter, and granddaughter who would not tolerate similar incidents, though.

"I think the thing that she's been so amazing for me and with my mother is just like, no you do not put up with that s**t from anybody," Johnson said. "She would say it in a far more eloquent way. She's such a glamorous movie star, still."