Dakota Johnson: Felt Out of Place on 'The Office' Set

Dakota Johnson is speaking candidly about her appearance on the series finale of "The Office" in 2013, which she said was "honestly the worst time of my life."

The actor opened up about her experience with Seth Meyers, saying that although it was a minor role, she ended up on set for much longer than she expected.

"I loved that show so much, and they were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?'" she said, according to USA Today. "And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks, and I'm barely in the (expletive) show."

In the episode, Johnson portrayed the character Dakota, hired by Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) at the office as a replacement for Kevin (Brian Baumgartner). It was the sitcom's last episode and the vibe was rather somber. Johnson said she felt out of place.

"There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years," Johnson said. "Some people didn't speak to each other, and I'm coming in like, 'So excited to be here!' And no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a [expletive]."

Johnson was featured very little in the show, but could be seen "in the background of all of these scenes faxing things," she noted. Two years later, she rose to prominence with her breakout role as Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades of Grey."

A 2021 profile of Johnson by The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that her appearance on "The Office" was intended to launch a spin-off series starring her, though the project did not materialize.

"If everything else just falls away, maybe you'll find me in that 'Office' spinoff that no one wants to watch," she told the outlet at the time. "I don't know in what world that would've worked for me creatively. I have found that when something is successful, even when there’s nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of story. Sometimes things need to end when they're supposed to end."