'CSI Vegas' Star Hospitalized Due to Exhaustion: Reports

Filming for "CSI: Vegas" came to an abrupt halt over the weekend after star William Petersen was hospitalized due to exhaustion.

The actor's publicist confirmed the news to People, explaining that Petersen began to feel ill on Friday while on the set of the series.

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," the publicist said.

An ambulance was called to the set and Petersen was transported to a nearby medical center, TMZ reported. He has since been released and is in "good condition," the outlet noted.

In March CBS announced that it had given a formal series order to the revival series "CSI: Vegas," according to The Wrap. Petersen, Wallace Langham and Jorja Fox have all reprised their roles alongside new cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

The new series "opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City," according to CBS.

"CSI" premiered in October 2000 and ran for 15 seasons before wrapping up in 2015. Since then there have been three spinoffs: "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY" "CSI: Cyber." The new series will be returning to its roots in a way, as the original "CSI" took place in Las Vegas.

"Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today," said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl.

"We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic 'CSI' storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new 'CSI' team do what they do best: follow the evidence."

Jerry Bruckheimer, who serves as one of the executive producers on the series, spoke of his excitement to be bringing the "CSI" franchise to fans. Making it more special is that it takes place in Las Vegas, "where it all started over 20 years ago."

"We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas."

