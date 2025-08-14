Crowded House: Neil Finn Interview Is AI-Generated Hoax

An AI-fabricated video has put veteran Australian rock band Crowded House in the spotlight, prompting the group to release a statement debunking its false narrative.

Taking to Facebook Saturday, the band shared the video clip in question, which depicted AI-generated versions of TVNZ reporter Simon Dallow and lead singer Neil Finn discussing an unfounded story claiming Finn had become a father at 67, and urged fans not to believe the claims put forth in the video clip.

"We're not sure where this came from but please don't be fooled," the band wrote. "Neil's never had trouble with erections."

"I never thought I'd be able to become a father again," Finn can be heard saying in the video. "Honestly, I believe that chapter of my life was closed, not because I didn't want it, but because I simply couldn't."

As the clip continues, it's revealed that its true purpose is to advertise a supposed treatment aimed at men experiencing erectile dysfunction.

"For years I lived with a problem most men are too ashamed to talk about," Finn's AI avatar continued. "No desire, no confidence, no control. I was too embarrassed to even talk to my wife about it."

The three-minute clip ends with the fabricated version of Finn alleging that earlier attempts to share his supposed ordeal had led to him receiving threats.

"I won't stay silent because I see how men are reclaiming their lives," he added.

For his part, Dallow has appeared in AI-generated hoaxes before. In 2023, the seasoned journalist was featured in a fabricated video pushing gambling apps.

"We are seeing a proliferation of this type of scam material online and we are dealing with this content on a weekly basis," a spokesperson for TVNZ told Billboard at the time. "These fake stories and scam advertisements are a fabrication."

The spokesperson noted that all presenters' images "are used without permission, the quotes are made up and there is no legitimate endorsement or genuine association."