Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo to Sit Following Baby Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool on Tuesday night following the death of one of his newborn twins, a baby boy.

The star striker and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez on Monday revealed news of their loss in a statement on social media.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post.

Ronaldo was set to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening's clash at Anfield but United have since announced that he would sit the game out and instead spend time at home with his family.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," a club statement read, according to the Independent. "As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

The football world has rallied around Ronaldo following his tragic announcement.

"Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," a message on United’s official Twitter account read.

"Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry," Ronaldo’s United teammate Marcus Rashford wrote in response on social media, according to the Independent.

"Terribly sad news. Sincere condolences to you and your family," Gary Lineker said.

Ronaldo is also father to 4-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr, according to People.