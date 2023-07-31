×
Tags: craig morgan | army | reenlist

Country Star Craig Morgan Reenlists in Army Reserve

By    |   Monday, 31 July 2023 01:06 PM EDT

Country music star Craig Morgan surprised the sold-out audience at the Grand Ole Opry by enlisting in and being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during a live show on Saturday.

The singer has an extensive background of military service. He previously served 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as a Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist, according to a media release. Now he will return as a Soldier to the Army Reserve.

"I'm excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves," Morgan said in a statement. "I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow Soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army."

Morgan will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving in the Army Reserve, according to the release.

In a video shared to the Opry's Instagram, Morgan is seen being formally sworn into his new position in the Army Reserves by General Andrew Poppas.

"No matter who you are or where you're from, service in the United States Army is a unique, life-changing honor," Poppas later said of Morgan enlisting in the Army. "Every soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other soldiers around the Army."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also applauded Morgan for reenlisting in the Army.

"It has been such an honor to work alongside Craig on his return to the U.S. Army Reserve," Blackburn said. "Craig has long been a champion of our military, with his support spanning his previous active-duty service and an accomplished career in music. His dedication to serving our country exemplifies the very best of the volunteer spirit, and I know his story will be an inspiration to Americans considering the call to serve."

