Courtney Love Disses Taylor Swift

Courtney Love is not holding back in criticizing fellow female artists including Taylor Swift, who she dismissed as uninteresting.

"Taylor is not important," Love said in an interview with The Standard. "She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist."

Love then took aim at Madonna, saying, "I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Love shared her mixed feelings about Beyoncé's recent country track, "Cowboy Carter." While she praised the album's symbolic celebration of "Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed," Love admitted she was not a fan of the song itself.

"As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music," she said before going on to slam Lana Del Rey.

"I think she should really take seven years off," she said of the artist, noting she hasn’t enjoyed Lana's music "since she covered a John Denver song."

"Up until 'Take Me Home Country Roads' I thought she was great," Love continued. "When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much."

Love attributed her criticisms of other female musicians to her perception that they are increasingly adopting similar styles.

"It's great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché," she said. "Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same."

Love's comments come days after it was revealed that Swift's music is back on TikTok amid her ongoing royalties dispute with Universal Music Group. The pop icon's tracks returned to the platform just before the release of her highly anticipated new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," scheduled for this week.