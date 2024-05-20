Courteney Cox: Matthew Perry 'Visits Me a Lot'

"Friends" star Courteney Cox has opened up about her late co-star Matthew Perry, who she said still "visits" and "talks" to her.

Cox and Perry had fans captivated by their onscreen relationship as Monica and Chandler on the hit sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Perry died on Oct. 28 last year. His manner of death was ruled an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine," according to the Independent. Seven months later Cox admitted she still "senses" Perry around.

"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," she said during an appearance on CBS’ "Sunday Morning," according to the Independent. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

Cox went on to admit that she still speaks with Perry, as well as her deceased family members.

"I talk to my mum, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us," she said. "I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

During the interview, Cox also described Perry as "so funny" with a "genuinely huge heart." However, he "obviously struggled," she added.

The actor has been vocal about his past struggles, notably with addiction. In 2021, he sparked concern among fans after he appeared in the "Friends Reunion" slurring his words. During the reunion, he opened up about experiencing anxiety while filming for the show.

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he said of his experience. "And it's not healthy, for sure."

Last year, George Clooney commented on Perry's mental health, saying that although the actor fulfilled his dream by landing a leading role in a sitcom, he was unable to find the "joy or happiness or peace" he was looking for.

Clooney made the remarks during an interview with Deadline while recalling how he ended up booking "ER" around the same time that Perry landed the role of Chandler in "Friends."

"He wasn't happy. It didn't bring him joy or happiness or peace. And watching that go on on the lot — we were at Warner Brothers, we were there right next to each other — it was hard to watch because we didn't know what was going through him."

Clooney said that while he knew Perry was not happy, he was unaware that the actor was battling drug addiction. Perry has been vocal about his struggles in the past.

"We just knew that he wasn't happy, and I had no idea he was doing what, 12 Vicodin a day and all the stuff he talked about … it also just tells you that success and money and all those things, it doesn't just automatically bring you happiness," Clooney said. "You have to be happy with yourself and your life."