Courteney Cox Responds to Kanye West's Claim 'Friends' Wasn't Funny

"Friends" star Courteney Cox responded to Kanye West's claims that the sitcom she starred in for a decade was not funny.

Over the weekend, West addressed an alleged resurfaced message he wrote, stating on Instagram that it was fabricated, and although he did not write the tweet that said "Friends wasn't funny either," he wished he had, according to the Daily Mail.

West's comments caught the attention of Cox, who took to her own Instagram to clap back at the rapper.

"I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny," she captioned a video in which she is seen scrolling Instagram while listening to West's song "Heartless." When she comes across his post dissing "Friends," she frowns, then turns off the song before walking away.

West stirred controversy last week when he marked his return to Instagram after a hiatus to slam his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. However, he soon deleted most of the posts.

This isn't the first time West embarked upon a heated rampage on social media only to scrub his profile hours later. Notably, in February, West removed all posts about Kardashian and their kids, after sharing a series of escalating posts in which the rapper lashed out at Kardashian after learning that she had allowed their 9-year-old daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account.

Kardashian responded to West in a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram Stories at the time, explaining how hurt she was by his behavior.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," Kardashian wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."