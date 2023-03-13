Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing Onstage

Rapper Costa Titch died suddenly at age 28 after collapsing on stage during a performance at a music festival.

The South African musician, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was performing Saturday at the Ultra festival in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. Video footage shared on social media shows him appearing to fall on stage. He is picked up by a person next to him but he then appears to fall again, collapsing on stage.

Tsobanoglou's family confirmed his death on his Instagram page Sunday.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name 'Costa Titch,'" the statement read.

The family did not share a cause of death.

"We're thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves," the statement continued. "The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord."

The festival where Tsobanoglou was performing at said it was "devastated" by his sudden death.

"Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa's amapiano scene — a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival," the statement read.

Born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa, Tsobanoglou was an established dancer before he became a rapper, according to CNN. His hit single "Big Flexa" became a sensation on TikTok, launching him into the limelight. Shortly before his death, Tsobanoglou had partnered with a music label founded by Akon.