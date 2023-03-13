×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: costa titch | rapper | dies | collapses | performance | music festival

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing Onstage

RIP on a grave stone
RIP (Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 13 March 2023 11:34 AM EDT

Rapper Costa Titch died suddenly at age 28 after collapsing on stage during a performance at a music festival.

The South African musician, whose real name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was performing Saturday at the Ultra festival in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. Video footage shared on social media shows him appearing to fall on stage. He is picked up by a person next to him but he then appears to fall again, collapsing on stage.

Tsobanoglou's family confirmed his death on his Instagram page Sunday.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou, who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name 'Costa Titch,'" the statement read.

The family did not share a cause of death.

"We're thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves," the statement continued. "The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord."

The festival where Tsobanoglou was performing at said it was "devastated" by his sudden death.

"Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa's amapiano scene — a talented rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival," the statement read.

Born in Nelspruit in northeastern South Africa, Tsobanoglou was an established dancer before he became a rapper, according to CNN. His hit single "Big Flexa" became a sensation on TikTok, launching him into the limelight. Shortly before his death, Tsobanoglou had partnered with a music label founded by Akon.

WEEKLY POLL
- TheWire
Please make a selection
After assuming office, what should President Trump’s top priority be?
Email
Country
Zip

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Rapper Costa Titch died suddenly at age 28 after collapsing on stage during a performance at a music festival.
costa titch, rapper, dies, collapses, performance, music festival
312
2023-34-13
Monday, 13 March 2023 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved