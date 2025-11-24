Corey Feldman Details 'Toxic' Culture at 'Dancing With the Stars'

Corey Feldman said the off-camera environment around "Dancing With the Stars" is marked by what he describes as unusually toxic behind-the-scenes talk.

Feldman detailed his concerns in a preview from an upcoming episode of the "Gurvey's Law" radio show, released by the Daily Mail.

He said work inside the studio was straightforward, yet the conversation outside it suggested otherwise.

"There was a lot of stupidity in the mudslinging that went on behind the scenes," he said.

"Actually, there, everything was great, but the behind-the-scenes drama and BS that people throw around that show, I've never seen anything like it. It's the worst, like, most toxic."

Feldman appeared in Season 34 with professional dancer Jenna Johnson. Their partnership lasted two weeks, ending after a cha-cha to Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back."

Feldman said their rehearsals proceeded without conflict and that cast members maintained a focused routine throughout taping.

"On the set, everybody gets along. Everybody's great; everybody's happy," he said in the interview.

"You're working hard. You don't even have time to look up; you're just working."

He said the problems emerged only when he saw stories describing alleged disagreements among participants or claims that his involvement had negatively affected the show.

Feldman cited coverage that suggested, "This person's mad at this person. These people aren't talking to each other," and reports accusing him of causing trouble, including claims that "Corey Feldman destroyed the show."

"He destroyed the whole show because he was such an egomaniac; it's so difficult to work with [him]," Feldman recalled seeing.

Some of that commentary reflected earlier remarks from former "Dancing With The Stars" professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who told the Daily Mail in September that Johnson was struggling with the season's pairing.

"Obviously, Jenna has a bit of an uphill climb with Corey, which is easy for everybody to say from [outside]," Chmerkovskiy said. "But I know that she's having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her."

According to Feldman, he later asked Johnson about the comments.

He said she dismissed them and responded, "'Oh, it's just Maks. Don't pay attention to him; he just wants attention.'"

As coverage of the interview spread, Feldman released a statement to clarify his position.

He emphasized that his remarks were not directed at the show's staff or cast.

"I want to make it absolutely clear that my experience on Dancing with the Stars has been positive," he said in the statement released to People.

"Everyone associated with the show — from my fellow cast members to the pros, crew and production team — has treated me with nothing but kindness, support, and respect."

He said the concerns he raised involved only commentary from those outside the production.

"The issues I was referring to have nothing to do with the show itself. They relate to the outside commentary, rumors and individuals who are no longer directly involved with 'DWTS' but still feel entitled to weigh in and create unnecessary drama."

Feldman added, "I'm looking forward to getting back to rehearsals this week and can't wait to dance with Jenna again. The 'DWTS' family has been wonderful, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of it."

Feldman returned to the set in recent days and shared photos from the visit. The images included a reunion with Johnson and shots with professional dancer Britt Stewart and former NBA player Baron Davis, the first pair eliminated this season.