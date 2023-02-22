'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Constance Wu Pregnant With Second Child

Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child.

Taking to her Instagram stories Tuesday, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star posted a photo of herself visibly pregnant.

"Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon," she wrote in text that appears over the image.

Wu also shares a two-year-old daughter with Ryan Kattner, frontman of the band Man.

The actor rose to prominence in 2018, when she was cast in the romantic comedy, "Crazy Rich Asians," which earned Wu a Golden Globe nomination, according to CNN. She also starred in the 2019 film "Hustlers" and ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" from 2015-2020.

Wu sparked outrage in 2019 when she wrote on Twitter that she was "really upset" about the renewal of "Fresh Off the Boat," People noted.

Fans said she was not appreciative of her position on the ABC comedy. It was only years later that she came forward with claims of harassment and intimidation during the show's first two seasons, according to Insider.

Speaking during an appearance on a 2022 episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," Wu admitted to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris that the response to her tweets sent her into a downward spiral.

"After reading these DMs from an Asian actress, I just got in this state. Like my palms are still itching when I think about it," she said. "A friend who had come to check on me pulled me over from climbing over the ledge and dragged me into the elevator and took me into a cab and took me to a psychiatric emergency room where they checked me in and I slept the night on a cot in the waiting room in the psychiatric E.R. in New York City under observation."

Wu explained that she spoke to two counselors the following morning and had to attend therapy with a psychiatrist and a psychologist "every day for a while." Receiving professional help for her mental health was a turning point.

"It was helpful. I needed it," Wu admitted. "I was unsafe at that point. I was in a mental place of just beating myself. And so much shame. And just feeling like — feeling like I didn't deserve to live. Feeling like the world hated me. Feeling like I ruined everything for everyone. Maybe I did for some people but, you know, you make mistakes, right?"

Wu returned to acting after taking time out to focus on her mental health last year, appearing in the film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" and in the animated TV series "Velma." She also released a book, "Making a Scene," which recounts deeply personal moments from her life across essays.