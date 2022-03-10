'Mork & Mindy' Actor Conrad Janis Dead at 94

Conrad Janis, best known for his role in "Mork & Mindy" as well as for his contribution to jazz as a legendary trombonist, has died at 94.

The actor's business manager, Dean A. Avedon, confirmed he died on March 1 in a statement to The New York Times published Tuesday.

Born Feb. 11, 1928, Janis was 13 years old when he got his start after being cast in the play "Junior Miss," according to the New York Post. Several years later he appeared in his first Broadway show, "Dark Side of the Moon," which paved the way for 11 other Broadway productions.

In 1945, Janis made his film debut with the wartime comedy "Snafu," followed shortly by "That Hagen Girl," which starred Ronald Reagan and Shirley Temple.

Despite his film and theater performances, Janis' career only really took off in the 1960s and 1970s during which time he appeared in several hit TV shows including "The Untouchables," "Stoney Burke," "Get Smart," and "My Favorite Martian" as well as "Baretta," "Happy Days," "Police Story," "The Jeffersons," and "Laverne & Shirley," according to the Post.

It was around this time that Janis landed the role of Fred McConnell in the Robin Williams comedy "Mork & Mindy." The show ran from 1978 to 1982 and Janis appeared in all four seasons. He also had roles in various films including "The Buddy Holly Story" (1978), "Sonny Boy" (1989), "Mr. Saturday Night" (1992), and "The Cable Guy" (1996).

In addition to his decades-long acting career, Janis also carved a name for himself in the jazz music scene as a trombonist who performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show" and at Carnegie Hall. He recorded several albums with his band the Tailgate Five and also performed with the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band.

Janis is survived by his children, Christopher and Carin, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.