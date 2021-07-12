Conor McGregor Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Leg Break at UFC 264

Conor McGregor underwent a three-hour surgery Sunday after suffering a gruesome leg injury during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Taking to social media, McGregor provided a health update to fans.

"Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless," McGregor tweeted.

He also posted a video stating that he was "feeling tremendous" but had to spend the next six weeks on a crutch.

"I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support, I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena – 21,800 fans in attendance," he added. "The place was absolutely electric."

McGregor's agent Audie A. Attar explained that repairs had to be made on McGregor's tibia and fibula and that doctors were confident that the athlete would make a full recovery.

McGregor was carried out of the cage on a stretcher Saturday night after injuring his leg during the first round against Poirier, who was awarded a technical knockout via a doctor stoppage. In his video, McGregor said he believes he could have had the upper hand in the fight if it were not for his injury.

"It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what. But it is what it is. That’s the nature of the business – a clean break of the tibia, and it was not to be," he said.

"Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all, and onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever. Let’s go team."

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said despite McGregor’s pre-match trash talk he did not wish serious harm on him.

"The guy’s got kids. I want him to go home safe to his family. I pray before these fights," he said.

"Every time before I walk through that octagon door, I’m praying not for me to win," Poirier continued. "I’m praying that we both get out of there safe. I know what I’m going to try to do to him and I know what he’s going to try to do with me."

Related Stories: