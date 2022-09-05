Conor McGregor Praises Mark Zuckerberg for Showing Off His MMA Skills

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is on Conor McGregor's radar.

The Meta CEO drew widespread attention over the weekend after posting a video of him sparring with MMA fighter Khai "The Shadow" Wu, who made his UFC debut against Joshua Dillo on Saturday night.

"One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight," Zuckerberg wrote.

The post generated thousands of comments, including from McGregor, who wrote: "Yo!!! F****** awesome Mark!"

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently spoke with Zuckerberg about his interest in MMA, also weighed in on the video, writing "This is great! I'm so happy to see this. Training looks solid too!"

Last month Zuckerberg told Rogan during an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast that he enjoyed watching and participating in the sport.

"I really like watching UFC … but I also like doing the sport. It's because I have a connection to it. Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it," he said, according to the New York Post.

"MMA is like the perfect thing," Zuckerberg continued. "Because it's like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you're gonna end up on the bottom."

McGregor meanwhile has recently delved into acting and is set to make his film debut in the Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted remake of the 1989 classic "Road House."

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood," McGregor's representative Karen Kessler said in a statement to ESPN. "While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."

The film, produced for Prime Video, will be helmed by "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman. Gyllenhaal play the role inhabited by Patrick Swayze, as a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a road house in the Florida Keys.