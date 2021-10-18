Conor McGregor Accused of Assault

Conor McGregor has been accused of assault after he reportedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti while they were attending an event at the St. Regis hotel in Rome.

Facchinetti and his wife, Wilma Faissol, have both alleged on Instagram that the UFC legend punched the musician in the face, splitting his lip and causing him to suffer a bloodied nose, according to The Sun. It is unclear what caused the confrontation but Facchinetti insisted that it was unprovoked.

"We welcomed him as a hero and instead he's just a bully of the worst kind," he wrote in a statement cited by The Sun. McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, have been in Italy for the christening of their youngest child, Rian.

"What a disappointment," Facchinetti continued. "I feel sorry for him, he has everything but he has nothing."

The DJ added that McGregor "must be stopped" as he is "dangerous" to others.

"Now I understand why he had 20 bodyguards," he wrote. "Not to defend him from others, but to defend others from him."

Police confirmed they were called to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, after the incident took place. Facchinetti reportedly filed a formal complaint.

Faissol also recounted the incident on her Instagram.

"He could have killed him, he split his lips and nose," she said of her husband, adding that McGregor "wanted to keep beating Francis," according to The Sun.

"I was crying, I was shaking, we called the police and ambulance," she stated.

The incident comes shortly after reports emerged that McGregor was involved in an altercation with rapper and rock artist Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in September. Video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows McGregor and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, appear to exchange heated words. McGregor then lunges towards MGK but security intervenes, separating the pair before a physical confrontation can occur. Another video shows McGregor throwing his drink towards the pair. The former two-division UFC champion later told Entertainment Tonight that "absolutely nothing" happened between the pair.

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," he said. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."