Report: UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested for Dangerous Driving

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of dangerous driving and his Bentley Continental GT, worth about $185,000, was seized by authorities, according to multiple reports.

McGregor, 33, was stopped by police for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, the Irish Independent reported.

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardaí [the national police service of Ireland] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," a spokesperson for McGregor told the outlet.

McGregor was reportedly charged with dangerous driving and if convicted could face a maximum punishment of six years in prison and a $5,500 fine, or both.

Police confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested in connection to an incident of dangerous driving but did not name McGregor.

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date," a police spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

McGregor has had his fair share of run-ins with the law. During a previous court hearing in which he was fined after pleading guilty for assaulting a man at a pub in 2019, the court was told that the athlete had 18 previous convictions, mainly for road traffic offenses, but one for assault causing harm.

In 2018 McGregor was charged with assault after he and some members of his entourage hurled chairs and dollies at a bus carrying mixed martial arts fighters at the Barclay Center in New York City. The fighter was facing felony charges and potential jail time but dodged most when he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to five days of community service.

In October last year, McGregor was accused of assault after he reportedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti while they were attending an event at the St. Regis hotel in Rome.

Facchinetti and his wife, Wilma Faissol, have both alleged on Instagram that the UFC legend punched the musician in the face, splitting his lip and causing him to suffer a bloodied nose, according to The Sun. It is unclear what caused the confrontation but Facchinetti insisted that it was unprovoked.