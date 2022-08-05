Conor McGregor Makes Acting Debut in 'Road House' Remake

Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to make his film acting debut in the Jake Gyllenhaal-fronted remake of the 1989 classic "Road House."

The film, produced for Prime Video, will be helmed by "The Bourne Identity" director Doug Liman. Gyllenhaal play the role inhabited by Patrick Swayze, as a former UFC fighter who works as a bouncer at a road house in the Florida Keys, according to Deadline.

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood," McGregor representative Karen Kessler said in a statement to ESPN. "While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."

Details of McGregor's role are unclear, but Deadline noted that he will appear as an original character and not as himself. The film will go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release, Deadline reported.

Also set to appear in the project are Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Over the years McGregor has received several lucrative Hollywood offers, but Deadline noted that he was waiting for a project that was "the right fit." McGregor boasted about it during a 2016 appearance on the "Severe MMA" podcast.

"Hollywood are all over it now; Hollywood wants a piece of this," he said, according to SB Nation's Bloody Elbow. "I feel I'm touching markets that the UFC have never touched before. It will continue to rise and continue to grow and see where it goes, but the sky is the limit."

It was reported that McGregor had turned down roles in "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" and Guy Ritchie’s "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."