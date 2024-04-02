Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel's Husband Josh Hit With Paternity Suit

The husband of conjoined twin Abby Hensel has been hit with a paternity lawsuit from another woman who made the filing in October 2023 — almost two years after Army veteran Joshua Bowling, 34, and Hensel secretly wed.

Annica Bowling, 33, the former wife of Joshua, filed the paternity case against him and another individual named Gavin Vatnsdal in a Minnesota court, according to the New York Post.

According to court records, a "genetic test report" was recently filed on March 7, 2024, but the specific details and results remain undisclosed to the public.

Annica and Joshua married in 2010. They have a daughter named Isabella, 8, with whom they share joint custody, according to the court documents obtained by The Post.

Those records indicate that Isabella is their only child born during their marriage. Following their separation in April 2019, Annica had another daughter, who was born in late 2020 and is now 3 years old.

The Post speculated that the paternity dispute may involve the younger daughter, given her status as a minor. However, the court documents currently accessible do not specify this detail.

The divorce papers submitted by Annica and Joshua in 2022, identified their younger daughter as "Isabella's half-sister."

Isabella attended the wedding and maintains a close relationship with Joshua and the conjoined twins.

Abby documented her life sharing a body with her sister Brittany Hensel in a TLC reality series.

Their seemingly close relationship with Isabella is apparent in several social media photos featuring her alongside both sides of her family, the Post noted. Many of these images depict Abby, now her stepmother, and Brittany sharing moments of laughter with the young girl.

News of the lawsuit comes days after it emerged that Abby married Josh in 2021, according to Today.

Photographs from the wedding were posted on social media, the outlet noted.

Meanwhile, the Hensel's Facebook profile picture shows them in what seems to be a wedding scene. The conjoined twins are wearing a wedding dress, while Bowling is wearing a grey suit.