Report: 5 Injured as Massive Screen Falls at Hong Kong Concert

Hong Kong Culture, Sports and Tourism Director Kevin Yeung, left, discusses Thursday's incident at a news conference Friday. (Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 29 July 2022 12:34 PM EDT

Five people were injured, one seriously, after a giant video panel crashed onto the stage during a concert in Hong Kong on Thursday, according to CNN.

The panel, measuring four square meters, fell while Cantopop boy band Mirror was performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum near Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong police told CNN. None of the band's 12 members were injured, but one backup dancer is in intensive care and two other people, including another dancer, were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are listed as in stable condition. It's presumed that the two others sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The group was scheduled to perform eight more shows in Hong Kong, but they were canceled pending an investigation. 

"I have contacted the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, and instructed the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, together with relevant departments, to comprehensively investigate the incident and review the safety requirements of similar performance activities in order to protect the safety of performers, working staff and members of the public," Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee said in a statement to CNN. 

Kevin Yeung, Hong Kong Culture, Sports and Tourism Director, said Friday that one of the cables that had been holding the panel was loose.

"From initial observation, a wire fractured and led to the fall of the screen and caused the dancers to be injured," Yeung said. 

Hong Kong Labor Department Secretary Chris Sun said legal action against those responsible may be taken. 

The event organizer, Makerville, issued an apology on Facebook to those who were injured as well as concertgoers and promised refunds. Makerville said it's investigating the incident. 

Friday, 29 July 2022 12:34 PM
