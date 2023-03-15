×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cole sprouse | mother | narcissism

Disney Star Cole Sprouse Accuses Mother of Narcissism

Cole Sprouse
Actor Cole Sprouse poses with the Role Model Award received during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at Tivoli Theatre on Nov. 19, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Pedro Gomes/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 10:40 AM EDT

Former Disney star Cole Sprouse has accused his estranged mother of narcissism, saying that she forced him and his twin brother Dylan into acting.

The pair were 12 years old when they landed career-defining roles in the Disney series "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." They also took joint roles in Adam Sandler's "Big Daddy," "That ’70s Show," and "Friends." However, during an appearance on Steven Bartlett's "Diary Of A CEO," the 30-year-old actor stated that his mother Melanie pushed them into acting for her own gain.

"I think she found a tremendous sense of self-identity through motherhood, and tried to turn it into a profitable business at the same time, which for identical twin boys going into acting is an economic loophole — there are labor laws that can be incredibly profitable, so that's what she did," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

"It made a lot of financial sense for her to push us into acting," he added. "I think it satisfied some sort of narcissism she probably had in order to be recognized as some sort of artistic success."

Sprouse described his mother as "a wonderful painter" who "always wanted some sort of artistic recognition and validation.

"But as time went on I think the entertainment industry just kind of broke her."

Sprouse has been vocal about his fractured relationship with his mother, whom he has since been estranged. Most recently, he claimed his father Matthew was granted sole custody when court officials were forced to step in after Melanie was deemed unfit as a parent.

"This industry encourages the worst qualities of you as a person ... selfishness, greed," he said, according to the Daily Mail. "A lot of these things that we have come to know as cardinal sins. It's one of those things that encouraged a kind of selfishness that's directly opposed to the fundamental idea of motherhood."

Sprouse added that, as he and his brother grew older, "the court had to step in" and send them to their father, "who's an incredible guy."

"But that selfishness is something the legal system also observed, and said that she was unfit, and I think as I have aged I've looked back on a lot of circumstances of that entire environment and I see a person that grapples with mental illness, drug abuse, but primarily narcissism," he continued. "A wicked narcissism. The inability to perceive anything out of your own perspective, and that just doesn't work with being a mother, with being a family in general."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Former Disney star Cole Sprouse has accused his estranged mother of narcissism, saying that she forced him and his twin brother Dylan into acting.
cole sprouse, mother, narcissism
421
2023-40-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 10:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved