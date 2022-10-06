Coldplay Suspends Tour Due to Chris Martin's 'Serious Lung Infection'

Coldplay has been forced to cancel a series of shows in Brazil after frontman Chris Martin developed a "serious lung infection."

The band was scheduled to perform eight concerts in Brazil between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour but announced Tuesday that the events will not go ahead as planned because Martin is under "strict" doctor's orders to rest.

"Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks. We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days," the band said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health."

The band urged fans to "hold onto your tickets" for rescheduled dates to be confirmed soon but also promised to honor refunds.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from Oct. 25 and while it is unknown when Martin would be cleared by doctors to perform again, those dates have not been moved yet as of now.

"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support," the statement ended.

Last year, Martin shocked fans when he revealed that Coldplay would stop making new music together by 2025. The singer previously had teased that their run was coming to an end but his announcement last year, made during an interview with British host Jo Whiley, seemed definitive.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and I think after that we will only tour," Martin said, according to CBS News. "And maybe we'll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

The announcement came on the heels of comments Martin made to NME about Coldplay's plans to release 12 albums then stop.

"Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them," he said. "I love it, and it’s amazing; but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn't feel difficult, it feels like this is what we’re supposed to be doing."