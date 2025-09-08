Report: Woman on Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' With Boss Files for Divorce

Kristin Cabot has filed for divorce from her husband less than a month after she was caught on a Coldplay concert kiss-cam with her boss, former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, according to reports.

Court filings obtained by the Daily Mail show Kristin Cabot, 52, petitioned to end her marriage to Andrew Cabot on Aug. 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The filing marks her second divorce and his third.

According to the outlet, citing family members, the marriage was already on shaky ground before viral footage of Kristin Cabot with Byron.

Andrew's former wife, Julia Cabot, said Andrew Cabot appeared unbothered when news of the kiss broke.

"I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said, 'Her life is nothing to do with me,' and said they were separating," she told the Daily Mail. Julia Cabot, who divorced Andrew Cabot in 2018. She added, "He's saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money."

Julia Cabot did not hold back her criticism of either party.

"I wouldn't say he's husband material," she said of Andrew Cabot. "But she doesn't seem like wife material either."

Julia Cabot added that many saw the scandal as "karma."

"That's why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like, what you give, you get. Personally, I don't think he's affected by what happened at all. I don't think his feelings are hurt. He's probably embarrassed, if anything."

Andrew Cabot, chief executive of Privateer Rum, hails from a "Boston Brahmin" lineage, a term for families long associated with New England's oldest wealth. Julia Cabot argued that heritage shaped his reaction.

"He's a Boston Brahmin; that's their code: 'This isn't anything to do with me.' His ego is too big to be affected by this and the only thing that he's bummed about is that he was embarrassed," she said. "He's not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him."

However, one source was not convinced that the marriage was faltering before the scandal, saying that the family's explanation may be a cover.

"The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are," the source told the Daily Mail.

Andrew Cabot, who was in Japan on business during the kiss-cam incident, reportedly only learned of it upon his return.

Andrew Cabot's marriage to Julia Cabot lasted two years before she walked away with $1 million, a $1.9 million home, and a Jaguar, the New York Post reported. Kristin and Andrew Cabot may face an even more complicated battle, having purchased a $2.2 million coastal New England property just five months before the scandal erupted.