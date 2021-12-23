Coldplay's Chris Martin Says Band Will Stop Making New Music by 2025

Coldplay fans were dismayed after frontman Chris Martin revealed that the band would stop making new music together by 2025.

The singer previously had teased that their run was coming to an end but his latest announcement, made during an interview with British host Jo Whiley, seems definitive.

"Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and I think after that we will only tour," Martin said, according to CBS News. "And maybe we'll do some sort of collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then."

A snippet of the interview was aired during the "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show."

Earlier this year Martin told NME that Coldplay planned to release 12 albums then stop.

"Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them," he said. "I love it, and it’s amazing; but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn't feel difficult, it feels like this is what we’re supposed to be doing."

In October Coldplay released its ninth studio album, "Music of the Spheres," which defies musical norms and boundaries.

“We’ve just abandoned any form of rules and if something feels cool, we’ll do it," Martin previously told USA Today in an interview with guitarist Jonny Buckland. "We wanted a colorful, vibrant [feel to the album]."

The band will embark upon an "environmentally friendly" world tour to promote the new album next year, kicking off on March 18 in Costa Rica. Stops on the eco-friendly tour include Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Berlin, Paris, and London. The goal, according to CBS News, is to slash CO2 emissions by 50% compared to their 2016-17 world tour.

"We’ve been working with some amazing brains to see how we can cut down as much of the environmental impact as possible," Martin said in an interview earlier this month, according to NME. "We still have quite a long way to go, but we’ve already come quite a long way. And there are some things that we didn’t dream were possible that are possible."