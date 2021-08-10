×
×
Tags: colbert | obama | birthday party | invite | 60th

Stephen Colbert Confirms He Was 'Scaled' From Obama Party

stephen colbert stands onstage
Stephen Colbert stands onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 August 2021 01:04 PM

Stephen Colbert has confirmed that he was one of the guests to be disinvited from former President Obama’s star-studded 60th birthday party invitation list. Colbert joked that "in the massive 'scaling back,' I got massively scaled."

The CBS "Late Show" host hilariously commented on his ousting from the birthday party during his show's Monday monologue. 

Colbert said originally he and his wife, Evie, were "honored" to be invited to Obama's Martha's Vineyard celebration. The celebrity-studded three-day gathering over the weekend was "significantly [scaled] back" amid concerns over the Delta variant, an Obama spokeswoman told The New York Times

The 60th birthday-party bash at Obama’s $12 million Massachusetts mansion, first reported by The Hill, faced widespread criticism for its enormous scale during a pandemic. It was eventually limited to the Obamas' "close" friends and family, according to Obama's rep.

When they initially got the invitation to the gathering, Colbert said he was "obviously, totally going." 

"We booked a flight, got a hotel. Then five days before the party, I got a voicemail saying they were scaling back," Colbert, 57, said. "It just goes to show you kids that if you work hard, put in your time, and get to be the No. 1 show in late-night television, you too can get disinvited from the cool kids' party," Colbert quipped.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod and comedian Larry David were also axed from the party list, The New York Times reported.

Among hundreds of guests who did make the cut were movie star Bradley Cooper, director Spike Lee, morning show host Gayle King, and singers John Legend, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, and H.E.R. Obama was pictured dancing with some of the singers. The parties appeared to be held outdoors.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 10 August 2021 01:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
