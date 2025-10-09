Country Singer Cody Johnson Cancels All Concerts for 'Immediate Surgery'

Country artist Cody Johnson has canceled all remaining tour dates for 2025 after a burst eardrum forced him to undergo surgery and halt performing for several months.

The 38-year-old singer announced the news in an Oct. 7 Instagram post, explaining that the injury occurred while he was suffering from a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection.

"It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year's concert performances will not be able to happen," Johnson wrote.

"While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery."

Johnson said the recovery process will take several weeks and that doctors have advised him against singing while recuperating.

"The healing process will take many weeks, and it is not possible for me to sing during this time. Without the surgery my downtime could be months," he explained.

"I pray for full healing so I can get well and return to doing what I love."

The "'Til You Can't" singer thanked his fans, known collectively as COJO Nation, for their continued support.

"Thank you COJO Nation for the love and support now, and always," he wrote.

Shortly after the announcement, Johnson confirmed that the operation had been completed successfully and that he was recovering at home in Houston.

"Doctor said the surgery went great," he shared in a follow-up post, showing a bandage covering his ear. "Should make a full recovery with the proper rehab, I've got a lot of follow-up doctor's appointments."

He also expressed gratitude for the support he has received: "I just wanted to say thanks for all the texts, the calls, the prayer requests, all the good wishes. I've really felt the love.

"So I'm going to do my best to recharge, and I can't wait to see you guys in 2026."

Johnson, who has been touring extensively in recent years, has said that performing remains a lifelong passion.

"I want to do this until I'm in my 80s," he told "The Bobby Bones Show" in 2023. "I want to be around for as long as I can be around and be relevant in country music."

He emphasized that only a serious medical issue could ever keep him from the stage.

"My job is to make sure that you get the best show you've ever seen when I'm on that stage," Johnson said.

"Whether I have a fever, whether I'm tired, whether my voice hurts, no matter whatever it is, my job is to make sure that that's the best show you've ever seen."