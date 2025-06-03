WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clint eastwood | interview | fake

Clint Eastwood Says Viral Interview 'Phony'

By    |   Tuesday, 03 June 2025 01:14 PM EDT

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood said a widely circulated interview attributed to him in an Austrian newspaper is fake.

In an interview published by the German-language newspaper Kurier, Eastwood was quoted criticizing film remakes, franchises, and what he sees as a shortage of original storytelling. Although the paper has a relatively modest circulation of about 100,000, the comments quickly went viral, with major outlets picking up the story.

"A couple of items about me have recently shown up in the news," Eastwood said in a statement to Deadline. "I thought I would set the record straight. I can confirm I've turned 95. I can also confirm that I never gave an interview to an Austrian publication called Kurier, or any other writer in recent weeks, and that the interview is entirely phony."

Eastwood's latest film, "Juror #2," starring Nicholas Hoult, premiered last year, and there has been no official announcement yet about his next project. In a promotional interview for the film with Metrograph magazine, he reflected on his legacy as a filmmaker.

"That would be up to them, to the audiences, to answer," he said. "Up to the people on the outside. I just kind of go along. I consider this, again, emotional. It comes upon you. You have a story, you make a movie of it. You have to just go for it. If you think too much about how it happened, you might ruin it. I go back and look at films I've made, and I could easily ask, 'Why the heck did I make this?' I don't remember! It might have been a long time ago."

Eastwood, who celebrated his 95th birthday on Saturday, is "doing good" and is "a survivor, a trouper," according to his son, Scott Eastwood.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Legendary actor Clint Eastwood said a widely circulated interview attributed to him in an Austrian newspaper is fake.
clint eastwood, interview, fake
293
2025-14-03
Tuesday, 03 June 2025 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved