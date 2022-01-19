Browns' Malik McDowell Arrested for Public Exposure, Assaulting an Officer

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested in Florida for exposing himself near a learning center for children then attacking a deputy, according to reports.

The football star was charged with one count of aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest and public exposure, Broward County Jail records cited by the Fox News show.

The incident took place Monday in Deerfield Beach. Sheriff's deputies initially received reports of a man walking naked in the area after 1 p.m., but Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder later clarified that the man, who was identified as McDowell, was walking near the learning center, which had children inside at the time, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

A deputy said he was unable to avoid a confrontation when he approached McDowell, and was forced to fight back, the outlet noted. A sheriff's spokeswoman said that McDowell "charged at one of the deputies and punched him multiple times in the head."

He then "started to run through both westbound and eastbound traffic on Hillsboro Boulevard and crossed all six lanes of the roadway."

According to the report, it took several deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel to assist with the arrest. A deputy was eventually able to place McDowell in handcuffs after using a taser, the report stated.

Video made available by TMZ shows McDowell being detained. He is eventually handcuffed to a stretched and covered with a sheet before being transported away.

"Apparently, somebody may have slipped him something or given him something he was unaware of — which explains some of his bizarre behavior," McDowell’s defense attorney, Adam Swickle, said.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDowell was treated and evaluated at Broward Health North before he was booked at the Broward County jail. The deputy that he reportedly attacked received treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries to his face and lower leg.

"We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information," the Browns said in a statement Tuesday. "We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time."