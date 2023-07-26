Clemson Student Dies Attending Florida Music Festival

A Clemson student has died after attending the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Saturday.

Jordan Petrocchi, 23, from Seneca, South Carolina, was transported from the concert to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Gardens, where he was pronounced dead, according to the New York Post.

The cause of death remains uncertain. NBC Miami reported that there were no signs of a fight, drugs, or heat-related illnesses.

The toxicology report is still pending.

The concert grounds experienced scorching temperatures of 97 degrees, and organizers cautioned attendees to stay hydrated.

Petrocchi's friends and family mentioned in a GoFundMe campaign that the Clemson student, who was about to graduate in August, had a "promising future ahead of him and brought joy to everyone he met."

"His outgoing nature and infectious smile never failed to lift the spirits of those around him," the page read. "Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening up the room with his laughter, Jordan had an undeniable impact on all of our lives."

Tributes have flooded social media since news of his death.

"Rest in peace Jordan Petrocchi. Every memory with you was so special, a good guy gone way too soon. Make sure the party don’t stop till I join you up there, always thought of you as a brother," wrote his friend Leo Santana on Facebook.

"My nephew Jordan passed very suddenly this [weekend]," added Pam Camarena, his aunt, on Facebook. "Our hearts are very heavy. He was an amazing young man…Please pray for my sister. We love you Jordan. You will always be missed."

Saluda Outdoor Center, where Petrocchi worked at a camp in 2022, also remembered him on Facebook.

"Jordan was constantly singing or humming, always making new friends on his shuttle, and telling us the best stories," the post read. "We will miss his kind heart and his big smile."