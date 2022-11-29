Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard,' 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Star, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., known for his role in the TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger," as well as in films including "Die Hard" and "Top Gun," has died at age 66.

The news was confirmed to Deadline by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor.

Born in 1955 in Moses Lake, Washington, Gilyard obtained his BA in Theatre Arts from California State University before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. What ensued was a career that spanned over 30 years and included dozens of film and TV appearances.

Gilyard made his film debut in 1986, when he was cast as Sundown in the original "Top Gun." Three years later he delivered a memorable performance as the computer whiz Theo in 1989's "Die Hard." That same year he landed the role of private investigator Conrad McMasters in the legal drama "Matlock," appearing in all 85 episodes of the show, which ran from 1989-93.

Gilyard went on to star opposite Chuck Norris as Jimmy Trevette in CBS' "Walker, Texas Ranger" — a role he held down from 1993 until the show ended in 2001.

Gilyard opted to take a sabbatical from acting to complete an MFA in theatre performance at Southern Methodist University.

"I'm wired to teach. And I'm a professional, but the profession has to feed the classroom. It's what stimulates my characters because I'm in touch with people's lives in the 21st century," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2017.

"I work best as an artist when I'm in a fertile arena. That means creative and imaginative. Being with all those millennials — I don't understand what they're saying but I'm siphoning off their energy."

He would later join the UNLV College of Fine Arts.

"His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him," UNLV Dean Nancy J. Uscher said of Gilyard. "He had many extraordinary talents and was extremely well-known in the university through his dedication to teaching and his professional accomplishments.

"His generosity of spirit was boundless — he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, the UNLV community, and, through his impressive personal achievements, to the world."

UNLV's film chair, Heather Addison, added" "Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV. Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!' But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years.

"We love you and will miss you dearly, professor G!"