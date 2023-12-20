'The Crown' Star Claire Foy Refuses to Sign Autograph in Blue Ink

Claire Foy has come under fire for refusing to sign a fan's autograph with a blue pen.

A video of "The Crown" actor went viral after she denied a fan an autograph while being escorted into the Rockefeller Center in New York City on Friday.

"I don’t do blue, sorry," Foy, 39, said in the clip, which was posted to TikTok.

The fan, taken aback, can be heard saying, "What?"

"I don’t do blue," Foy repeated as she walked into the building. She was then approached by another bystander with a black pen who managed to get her autograph.

It was not long before the clip garnered backlash.

"'I don’t do blue', so childish," one person replied to the video.

"Oh come on that’s probably their only time meeting her, she could’ve done it," another commented.

"I’m sorry this is just mean and cruel. I lost a lot of respect for her," a third added.

"Wow it must be hard to sleep at night after people falling all over you all day. Rough life. I don’t do blue," another chimed in.

Other fans, meanwhile, jumped to defend the actor by explaining the reasons why they thought she refused to sign using a blue pen.

"This is for legal purposes, legally binding and court documents are always signed in blue ink," one person explained.

"It’s common for celebs to be trained about this. Blue pen is commonly used by resellers, as the blue makes it easier to scan and reproduce for profit," another commenter noted.

Foy made a brief appearance in "The Crown's" final episode having a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) in which she urges Staunton's character not to pass the throne to Charles (Dominic West), arguing that doing so would destabilize the monarchy, the New York Post reported.

Later, Foy, who played the late monarch in the show’s first two seasons, appeared alongside Olivia Colman, her successor in the role, in the show's concluding scene.