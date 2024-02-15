'Oppenheimer' Star Murphy: No Photos; Let's Chat

"Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy revealed why he refuses to take photos with fans.

The Academy Award-nominated actor said told GQ that he would rather have a conversation with a person than pose for a photo. The topic came about after a fan approached him during his interview with the magazine.

"I don't do photos," he told GQ. "Once I started doing that, it changed my life."

Murphy said he thought it was "better to say hello and have a little conversation."

"I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they're just like, 'I feel so bad.' But you don't need a photo record of everywhere you've been in a day," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Murphy admitted that while has "a couple of" actor friends, "the majority of my buddies are not in the business."

"I also love not working," he said. "And I think for me a lot of research as an actor is just [expletive] living, and, you know, having a normal life, doing regular things and just being able to observe, and be, in that sort of lovely flow of humanity."

Murphy has drawn praise for the sacrifices he made to portray the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II.

"Oppenheimer" co-star Robert Downey Jr. told People that he had "never witnessed a greater sacrifice by a lead actor in my career."

"He knew it was going to be a behemoth ask when [director] Chris [Nolan] called him. But I think he also had the humility that is required to survive playing a role like this," Downey said.

Florence Pugh, who shares most scenes with Murphy as Jean Tatlock, one of Oppenheimer's significant loves, also commended his performance.

"Chris had one of the most incredible leads in Cillian," Pugh said. "He is an actor that I have been watching for quite some time and have been desperate to work with for ages. You'd have to be mad to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences that I've had.

"Working with him was hugely impressive. Every single day he shows up knowing every single possible way, intonation, inflection of how to bring this character to life. That was hugely impressive to me. There's a reason why he is one of the greats."