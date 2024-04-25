WATCH TV LIVE

Chynna Phillips to Have 14-Inch Tumor Removed From Leg

By    |   Thursday, 25 April 2024 01:38 PM EDT

Chynna Phillips has revealed her "worst fear" has come true as she prepares to have a 14-inch tumor removed from her leg.

The Wilson Phillips singer, 56, revealed the news Monday while sharing her fears in a video posted to YouTube.

"The one thing that I never imagined could happen to me did," she wrote in the video's description. "I am so upset with myself for not seeing the writing on the wall. This goes to show that it could actually happen to anybody! Join me on my California walk around the holy block as I process all that's happened."

In the video, Phillips explained she has had the tumor in her left leg since she was "a little girl."

"They don't know if I was born with it or not. It's totally benign, but it is large, and I'm talking very, very large. It's like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide," she said.

"I'm absolutely petrified of anesthesia, and I don't know, I just feel like it's the closest thing to death going under; I mean, it actually is. It's the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way for me to be processing anesthesia, but I can't help it," Phillips continued.

This will mark the fifth surgery on her leg, but Phillips said she is determined to turn her "worries into prayers."

"I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know. But it just sucks they have to make a brand-new incision, and I already have a huge 1-foot scar on my left leg, and now I'm going to have one on the interior of my left leg," she continued. "It's just frustrating, but it's all going to work out just fine. In Jesus' name, amen."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


