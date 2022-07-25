Kid Dressed as Chucky Doll Strikes Fear Into Alabama Neighborhood

Residents in an Alabama town were left shocked and a little shaken up at the sight of a "real-life Chucky" from the 1988 hit "Child's Play" lurking around the neighborhood.

Photos of what appears to be the doll, which in the movie is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer, have gone viral, but it turns out that Chucky is in fact a 5-year-old boy named Jackson from Pinson, Alabama.

"Dear parents of the little boy in the Chucky costume in Pinson," Facebook user Kendra Walden, who lives in the neighborhood and witnessed the boy, wrote on a post that included photos of the spectacle. "Get your kid. I almost had a heart attack."

Speaking with WDHN, Jackson's mother, Britnee Reed, said her son was Chucky for Halloween and since then he has a tendency to wear the costume around the house and around the community.

"That's just kind of how his personality is," Reed said. "He dresses up in different costumes throughout the week. He loves to make people laugh."

Reed was unaware of the fact that Jackson had become such a hit on social media until a co-worker showed her the photos and said dressing up as Chucky and terrorizing the neighborhood was something her son would do.

"I zoomed in and said, 'Oh my goodness, that's my kid,' " she said.

Reed then called her mother, who was watching Jackson, and she confessed to helping the boy into his Chucky outfit and sitting on the porch watching over him as he conducted his neighborhood watch.

The reaction has been overwhelming. Walden's original post has received 16K comments and 105K shares as of Monday morning and while there have been some negative comments, Reed said most people recognized Jackson was just out having some fun.

And he is delighted that the outfit did not just scare the neighborhood, but thousands of people on Facebook, too.

"Tell them I was a good Chucky," Jackson told WDHN. "And make sure you send my grandma a copy of the pictures, too."