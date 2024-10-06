WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christopher ciccone | dead | madonna | brother | cancer

Madonna's Brother, Christopher Ciccone, Has Died at 63

Sunday, 06 October 2024 04:10 PM EDT

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer, and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.

Ciccone died Friday in Michigan, his representative Brad Taylor told The Associated Press Sunday. He had cancer.

A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister's rise in pop stardom in the 1980s, appearing in music videos like "Lucky Star," art directing her Blond Ambition World Tour and serving as tour director for The Girlie Show tour. He also directed music videos for Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called "Life with My Sister Madonna" in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her. For two decades, he was by her side, choreographing, directing, dressing and helping his sister. He also interior designed her homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said that it was a bit like a marriage at times.

"It was a double-edged sword," he told Good Morning America in 2008. "Nobody was chaining me down to make — to stay."

The book, and his no-filter descriptions of the exploits of his sister's famous circle, took its toll on some of his Hollywood friendships too. Several years later, in 2012, around the launch of a shoe collection he designed, he told The Standard that he and his sister were "on a perfectly personable level" and in contact.

"I don't work for her, and it's better this way," he said.

In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan's Lower Peninsula to be closer to family. In 2016, Ciccone married Ray Thacker, a British actor, who was by his side when he died.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer, and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
christopher ciccone, dead, madonna, brother, cancer
307
2024-10-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved