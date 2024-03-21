'Selling Sunset' Star's Husband Arrested for Domestic Violence

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for domestic violence Tuesday afternoon, Page Six has reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers received a call around 2 p.m. local time regarding a domestic dispute in the Hollywood Hills area of L.A.

"The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury," the public information officer told the outlet.

"The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital," they added.

However, according to another source who spoke to Page Six, the child, confirmed to be Quinn’s son, was later transported to the emergency room by ambulance from the scene on Tuesday.

"Christine left the house and rode in the ambulance with her son," the insider added.

Quinn and Richard married in 2019 and share a 2-year-old son named Christian Georges Dumontet.

Pictures obtained by Page Six show Richard being arrested. He was seen with his hands cuffed behind his back, wearing only a bathrobe and no shoes. He was accompanied by two officers while stepping into a police vehicle.

Police revealed to the outlet that he was booked for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Quinn, who exited the reality show before Season 6 in 2022, shared much of her relationship with Richard on the series, including their elaborate wedding.

The model-turned-real estate agent married the businessman at a cathedral in downtown Los Angeles in front of cameras as well as friends and family.

Their first and only child together was born in May 2021 via an emergency C-section.

"Both myself, and baby Christian are lucky to be alive," Quinn wrote in a July 2021 Instagram post. "After my water broke the day I was filming, I was rushed to the hospital already 9cm dilated. Hyperventilating from the excruciating pain, I was immediately rushed in to an emergency crash C-section due to both our heart rates instantly plummeting."