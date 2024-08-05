Christine Lakin Claims Joking About 'Fuller House' Star's Brother Got Her Fired

Christine Lakin has opened up about why she believes she never made the cast for "Fuller House," a reboot of the 1990s sitcom "Full House."

During Friday's episode of the "How Rude, Tanneritos!" podcast, the "Step by Step" star told hosts Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber that the show's creator, Jeff Franklin, approached her about taking on a role for four episodes during the show's second season, but her friend, Virginia Williams ultimately landed the part.

"About two days before the table read, I got a call from my manager saying, 'Yes, something happened. They're pushing the table read. I think there's some stuff with the script they want to rewrite,' " Lakin recalled, according to USA Today. "The next day happened, and my manager calls and says, 'Hey, I don't know how to tell you this, but you've been let go.' "

Lakin recalled her manager not being able to provide any further explanation other than her character was being rewritten and "they're not going to need you anymore."

"I was like, 'What did I do wrong?' " Lakin said. "I didn't even go to a table read."

Lakin speculated that the abrupt change may be linked to a 2012 spoof she starred in, "CCOKC — Child Celebrities Opposing Kirk Cameron," in which she poked fun at actor Kirk Cameron, who made critical and controversial remarks about the LGBTQ community. He happened to be the brother of Candace Cameron Bure, who starred as D.J. Tanner on "Fuller House."

"At the time, Kirk Cameron had said some public things about the LGBTQ community, and I thought those were potentially very damaging, and I was asked to participate with a bunch of other former child actors. It was funny. It was a satire," Lakin said.

"All I can think of is that it created some bad blood. And years later, my presence was not wanted," she added. "It was a bummer for me. It really was. I would have loved to have done that."