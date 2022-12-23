Christina Hall Says She Has Mercury, Lead Poisoning

Christina Hall said she has "mercury and lead poisoning," which she believes comes from renovating houses.

The "Flip or Flop" alum revealed her health issues on her Instagram story Thursday, saying that she underwent quantum biofeedback machine testing.

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth."

Lead poisoning occurs over time and is the result of continuous exposure to the dangerous chemical. Older houses still have lead in paint, pipes and other materials. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, adults who do home renovations are at risk of being exposed.

Hall said she will tackle the issue by "detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs" before taking a closer look at how certain cosmetic procedures she had undergone had been affecting her health.

Last week she shared concerns via Instagram that her breast implants had been causing her to experience several health issues, including inflammation, Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she captioned a video in which she is seen on a bed while receiving photon LED light therapy on her face.

Hall said she had been feeling "super exhausted lately" and was "on a kick to get back into my body." She revealed that she had tested positive for antinuclear antibodies, which could be a sign of an autoimmune disorder.

As part of her healing, Hall said she was avoiding gluten, was "mostly dairy free" and had dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

"For now just working on detoxing and positive mindset," she added.