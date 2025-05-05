Christina Haack, Josh Hall Reach Divorce Settlement

"Flip Off" star Christina Haack has finalized her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

The former couple reached a divorce settlement about 10 months after they both filed to end their marriage.

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative for Haack told People in a report published Friday. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Haack confirmed the settlement while praising her legal team via her Instagram stories Friday.

"You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace. I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance," she wrote.

"And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Haack and Hall first started dating in March 2021 and were engaged that September. Although their marriage was publicly revealed in April 2022, Hall's divorce documents later confirmed they had privately tied the knot in October 2021.

Hall filed for divorce from Haack in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." Court documents obtained by People also showed that he requested spousal support — a request she shut down.

"It is my understanding that Josh has his own income, and therefore he should not need any spousal support from me," Haack wrote in a July 2024 declaration, according to E! News.

At the time, the couple was filming "The Flip Off," an HGTV competition show that ultimately captured the breakdown of their relationship on camera.

Josh initially appeared alongside Haack, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and wife Heather Rae El Moussa on the show, which debuted in January. However, he left the show after just one episode following their breakup. During the series, Haack discussed the split with Tarek El Moussa, mentioning that their children had reportedly urged the conversation.

"The kids literally asked me to leave," she said. "They told me he's not nice to me. Why would I stick around?"