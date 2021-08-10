Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis.

The actress revealed that she had been diagnosed several weeks ago and admitted that although it has been a "strange" and "tough" journey, she was determined to keep moving forward.

"I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she tweeted. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a follow-up tweet, Applegate asked fans for privacy.

"As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do," she wrote. "So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo"

Applegate became a star as ditzy teen Kelly Bundy on the Fox hit show "Married With Children" from 1987 to 1997. She has appeared in several movies, including "Anchorman," and has graced the stages of Broadway. Although her career has been a roaring success, her life has not been without its obstacles.

Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and since had a double mastectomy. Then, in 2017, she revealed that she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed as a cancer-prevention measure.

"My cousin passed away from ovarian cancer in 2008. I could prevent that," she told "Today" at the time. "That's how I've taken control of everything. It's a relief. That's one other thing off the table. Now, let's hope I don't get hit by a bus."

After her cancer diagnosis, Applegate went on to establish the nonprofit Right Action for Women, which advocates for healthy living and building community for women to decrease the risk of breast cancer. She has also been vocal about the dangers of cancer and the importance of early screenings.

Speaking with Today, Applegate explained that if a person tested BRCA positive, it's was "highly possible" that they would develop cancer in their lifetime. With this in mind, the star, who is raising her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble with husband Martyn LeNoble, said that she realizes that her child may have the BRCA gene mutation, and is concerned about that.

"I look at her and feed her the cleanest foods," Applegate said. "I try to keep her stress levels down. I'm doing everything I can on my end knowing that in 20 years, she'll have to start getting tested."

