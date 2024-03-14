×
Tags: christie brinkley | skin | cancer

Christie Brinkley Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Thursday, 14 March 2024 11:57 AM EDT

Model Christie Brinkley has revealed she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer.

Brinkley, 70, shared the news Tuesday in an Instagram post that featured images showing where the cancerous growth was removed. 

"The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior," Brinkley wrote while urging her followers to be vigilant about using sunscreen daily.

"I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I'll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat. And doing regular total body check ups," she continued.

Brinkley said she was accompanying her daughter to a checkup when the alarm bells were raised.

"It wasn't my appointment so I wasn't going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation," she wrote. 

"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends," Brinkley added, thanking her doctors.

Brinkley celebrated her 70th birthday last month, marking the occasion on social media by posting photos showcasing her athletic figure. 

"Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see," she wrote in the post. "I'm finally happy with the person looking back at me. I'm no longer critical and demanding. Now I'm grateful and understanding.

"I've put this body thru it. I've broken every bone. In tiny miracles, I'm all healed in my heart and soul. I'm home. It's taken 70 years to get here. In tears and joy, I've found my happy. So now I'm going to end this poem, before I get too sappy!"

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

Model Christie Brinkley, 70, was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer.
Thursday, 14 March 2024 11:57 AM
