Pensacola Christian College Cancels Concert Due to Gay Singer

books on a book shelf are in a rainbow color with fake white apples above them on a shelf in an lgbtq illustration
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 16 February 2023 12:34 PM EST

A Florida college has sparked controversy after abruptly canceling a concert by a prominent singing group due to one of the member's sexuality.

The King's Singers, a British a cappella ensemble with more than 50 years of history, said they were scheduled to perform at the Pensacola Christian College on Feb. 11, but their appearance was canceled with "two hours' notice" because there were concerns over the "lifestyle" of some of the group's members.

"It has become clear to us, from a flood of correspondence from students and members of the public, that these concerns related to the sexuality of members of our group," a statement from the group, shared on social media, read.

The group went on to note they had performed at Pensacola Christian College in the past and had "entered into the engagement in the knowledge that this is a fundamentalist Christian institution."

"Our belief is that music can build a common language that allows people with different views and perspectives to come together," the statement continued. "This is the first time that anything other than bad weather, the pandemic, or war has caused a concert cancellation in our 55-year history."

In explaining the show's cancellation, Pensacola Christian College said the decision was made "upon learning that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture."

"The highly talented musicians were treated with dignity and respect when informed of the cancellation," the statement noted. "The artists stated their understanding and acceptance of the change and were given full remuneration."

The ordeal has prompted a number of "arguments and mini protests" on campus, one student told WEAR News.

"It's just been a very hostile environment, to be honest," the student said, adding they could understand the college's views. 

"And I think they believe they made the best decision for the college," the student said. "But I just don't think it was morally right."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


