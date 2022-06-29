Christian Bale Open to Playing Batman Under 1 Condition

Christian Bale has not ruled out reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in "Batman," but it comes with one condition — Christopher Nolan is the one who directs the film.

The pair redefined comic book movies with their approach to the genre in "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Night Rises," with the two latter films grossing more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Whether another "Batman" film is on their cards remains a topic up for discussion, and a topic Bale delved into during an interview with ScreenRant.

"No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up," the actor said when asked about reprising Batman. "Occasionally people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.' And I’m like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that.' "

Bale said he and Nolan "had a pact" when it came to Batman.

"We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long,' " he said. "In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, You know what? I've got another story to tell. And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

Since Bale's gripping performance of Batman, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson have taken over the role. Pattinson received acclaim earlier this year for "The Batman," which grossed $770 million worldwide. Speaking with Variety, Bale admitted he had not seen the film.

"I still haven’t seen it. I will see it," he said. "Listen, mate, it's amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I've seen a couple of their films and they're always looking at me going, 'Are you kidding?' I like to really savor films, and I don't watch too many. But I will, I certainly will."

Bale applaud Pattinson, saying that he "is an absolutely wonderful actor."

"We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things," Bale said.