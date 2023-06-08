Chris Stapleton Scrubs Outdoor N.Y. Show Over Wildfire Smoke

Due to poor air quality brought on by smoke from Canadian wildfires, recording artist Chris Stapleton had to postpone a planned outdoor concert in Syracuse, New York.

The music star announced late Wednesday via Twitter that his show scheduled to take place Thursday night at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview had been called off.

"Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night's show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled," Stapleton's Twitter account posted. "All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th."

Several other events throughout New York were also canceled on Wednesday, including Broadway's "Hamilton."

"The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening," the "Hamilton" account tweeted. "Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow."

Further, Wednesday's WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox were also postponed.

IQAir.com reported Wednesday that due to the more than 400 wildfires raging in Canada and the smoke obscuring much of the eastern United States, New York City had the worst air quality in the world, Billboard noted.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city's air quality emergency at a press briefing Wednesday, saying that, because of climate change, New York residents will likely experience similar events going forward.

"While this may be the first time we've experienced something like this of this magnitude, let's be clear, it's not the last," Adams said, according to Newsweek. "Climate change has accelerated these conditions. We must continue to draw down emissions, improve air quality, and build resiliency.

"New York City is clearly a national leader on public health and climate action," Adams continued. "These dangerous air quality conditions are clearly an urgent reminder that we must act now to protect our city, our environment and the future of our children."