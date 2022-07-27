Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Slap During Stand-Up Show

Chris Rock is making light of his Oscars altercation with Will Smith.

Smith made headlines in March when he walked onto the stage at the Academy Awards and slapped Rock in the face after Rock made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock addressed the incident at a stand-up show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday for his "Only Headliners Allowed" tour with Kevin Hart.

"Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock said during the set while commenting on cancel culture, according to Us Weekly.

In a sketch about overly sensitive people, Rock later reportedly said: "That s*** hurt, motherf***er, but I’m not a victim. I shook that s*** off and went to work the next day."

Rock also received a live goat from Kevin Hart named Will Smith. Footage from the show, which was viewed by the Independent, shows Rock protesting against accepting the goat.

"I’m not taking care of that s***!" he said, according to the outlet.

Dave Chappelle, who joined them on stage, told Rock it must be "the worst night of this goat’s life" but Rock countered: "He’s just happy he’s not at a Jamaican restaurant."

Rock has briefly spoken about the Oscars attack in the past. In the immediate aftermath, he told audiences attending a show in Boston that he was "still kind of processing what happened" and that he would not be commenting further on the ordeal.

"If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend," he said at the time.

In May, days after Chappelle was attacked while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Rock made a quip about his Oscars experience.

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair," Chappelle told Rock.

"I got smacked by the softest … that ever rapped," retorted Rock.