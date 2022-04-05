Rock's Brother Addresses Smith's Oscars Attack: 'It Eats at Me'

Chris Rock's brother is addressing Will Smith's attack on the night of the Oscars.

Speaking during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kenny Rock admitted that it ate away at him having to watch and rewatch footage of the moment Smith stormed onto the stage and hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's closely shaved head. She suffers hair loss due to alopecia.

Kenny said it was difficult having to see his brother be attacked and not being able to intervene.

"Every time I'm watching the videos, it's like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head," he said. "My brother was no threat to him, and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show."

Kenny Rock insisted his brother had not known about Pinkett Smith's condition and if he had, he would not have made the joke.

"The joke was funny," he said. "It wasn't hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia ... he wouldn't make a joke about that. But he didn't know."

Following the incident, Smith issued an apology for his "unacceptable and inexcusable." He also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a statement, Smith said he was "heartbroken" by the decision.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," he said, according to the Independent. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Kenny Rock, who called for the Academy to strip Smith of his lead actor Academy Award for his performance in "King Richard," did not accept Smith's apology and attempts to rectify the situation.

"I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn't, so, right there that tells me that it is something else," he told the Los Angeles Times.