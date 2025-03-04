Chris Rock Hints at Returning to Host Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock hinted at returning to host the Oscars three years after actor Will Smith famously struck him in the face on stage at the Academy Awards.

Rock, serving as host in 2022, was struck in the face onstage by Smith. Asked by E! News about hosting the Oscars again, Rock did not rule it out.

"You never know," Rock said. "This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can't forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know."

Looking ahead, Rock, who also hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, said he lives "in forgiveness."

"True love starts at forgiveness," he said.

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Rock presented an Oscar for Best Documentary and made a remark about the shaved heard of Jada Pinkett Smith's, wife of Will Smith, suggesting she could star in a G.I. Jane sequel. Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her battle with alopecia.

The joke didn't sit well with Will Smith, who walked onto the stage and struck Rock across the face. After returning to his seat, Smith angrily shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth!"

Smith went on to resign from the Academy and was banned from attending ceremonies for 10 years. He later apologized to Rock in a YouTube video, saying that he was "ready to talk." Smith still received backlash, including from Rock, who months later blasted Smith during a stand-up show with Dave Chappelle at London's O2 arena.

"[Expletive] your hostage video," Rock said about the apology video, according to Deadline staff who were in the audience at the time.

"Yes, that [expletive] hurt," Rock added about the altercation. "[Smith] played Ali. I can't even play Floyd Mayweather."