Chris Rock, Diplo Escape Flooded Burning Man Festival

Diplo and Chris Rock were able to make it out of the Burning Man festival while thousands of others were left stranded as heavy rain battered the remote Nevada desert, creating mud that made it difficult for anyone to get in or out.

Diplo said in a video that he, Rock, and others were able to leave by hitching a ride in a fan's pickup truck.

"A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick up," the DJ wrote in the video. "After walking 6 miles through the mud."

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down," Diplo captioned the video. "Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment."

Rock also posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing the thick mud that developed on the festival grounds due to a severe rainstorm that hit Nevada's Black Rock Desert on Friday night and continued into Saturday morning.

Due to the weather conditions, attendees were advised to "conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space."

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office issued a statement Saturday confirming the closure of the entrance to the Burning Man event for the duration of the event, originally scheduled to run until Monday.

The closure was jointly implemented by the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office advised people to "avoid traveling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed."

It was reported that the Nevada Department of Transportation also also shut down all travel lanes at Nevada State Route 447 near W. Pyramid Lake Road due to flooding, as outlined in the official statement.