Chris Pratt Praises RFK Jr.: He's Funny, He's Wonderful, I Love Him

By    |   Tuesday, 19 August 2025 11:54 AM EDT

Chris Pratt praised his wife's cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him "funny" and "wonderful" during an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast. 

The actor, who's been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, added that although he doesn't share all of Kennedy's views, he still values his relationship with Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary.

"I've spent a number of occasions hanging with him [in a] strictly family dinner kind of vibe," Pratt said. "I really got along with him well and think he's great. He's funny, he's wonderful. I love him."

Addressing the criticism often directed at Kennedy, Pratt said that "in politics, you inherit enemies."

"And when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you're going to be made to look terrible," he said. "So I don't know what to believe [about his reported policies]. It's not like I say to Bobby, Let's talk about this while we're playing cards or having fun or having dinner. I'm not going to pick his brain to find out exactly which of those things are true. I just assume that none of them are? For the most part, I wish him well."

Pratt went on to say that some of Kennedy's efforts have bipartisan backing, pointing to initiatives he supports, "like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids' food."

"I think that's a great thing. If you just do that, that's amazing," he said. 

Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" plan has focused heavily on ultraprocessed foods and synthetic dyes made from petroleum, which he has described as harmful to children's health and development. 

"I'd hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I'd be having an allergic reaction to," Pratt said. "To be like, Oh, well, if they do it, I don't want it to happen. I'll put Clorox in my children's cereal myself! Be reasonable here. There's certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful."

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 19 August 2025 11:54 AM
